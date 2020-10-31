President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Friday terminated the appointment of Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

This follows a Commssion on Human Rights and Admijistrative Justice’s (CHRAJ) report presented to the President indicting Mr Adjei for conflict of interest on the job.

President Akufo-Addo on August 22, 2019, suspended Mr. Adjei from office, after a reporter, Manasseh Asure Awuni premiered an investigative documentary titled “Contracts for Sale” in which the PPA CEO allegedly funneled government contracts to his own company and later sold them to the highest bidder.

The President subsequently referred the matter to CHRAJ, and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of Special Prosecutor, for their action.

A statement issued by the Jubilee House on Friday and signed Mr Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications said the Commission concluded in its report to the President that, “on the totality of the evidence, Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei had put himself in a position where his personal interests conflicted with the performance of his functions as CEO and Board Member of the PPA.”

It said, the President lauded CHRAJ for the “properly motivated and well-founded” recommendations made in the matter and the “thorough and methodical” manner the issue was addressed.