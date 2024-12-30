Putin Apologizes for Azerbaijan Airlines Crash, Blames Russian Air Defenses in Rare Admission

On Saturday, December 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a rare public apology to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev following the tragic crash of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J2-8243.

The plane, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau in Kazakhstan on December 25, after diverting from its original route due to reported Ukrainian drone attacks in southern Russia. At least 38 people were killed in the disaster.

While the Kremlin did not officially claim responsibility for shooting down the plane, Putin’s statement marked the closest Moscow has come to accepting any blame. The Russian air defenses, which were engaged in repelling Ukrainian drone attacks, are believed to have mistakenly targeted the airliner. A criminal case has been opened, and both civilian and military experts are being questioned, according to the Kremlin.

Putin called Aliyev to apologize for the “tragic incident” and expressed his condolences to the victims’ families. He also called Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to extend condolences over the loss of life in the crash. According to the Kremlin, during the time of the crash, several Russian cities, including Grozny, Mozdok, and Vladikavkaz, were under attack by Ukrainian drones, which triggered Russian air defense systems.

Survivors of the crash reported hearing a loud bang outside the plane, and further investigation suggested the plane had been struck by objects that penetrated its fuselage from outside. The Azerbaijani government described the event as “external physical and technical interference” in Russian airspace, which caused the plane to lose control and crash in Kazakhstan.

The United States has also weighed in on the incident. The White House confirmed early reports that the airliner may have been downed by Russian air defenses, and President Joe Biden responded to a question about Putin taking responsibility, stating, “Apparently he did, but I haven’t spoken to him or my team.” U.S. officials have offered assistance in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences and called for “clear explanations” from Russia. The crash highlights the ongoing risks to civil aviation posed by the war in Ukraine, as Russian air defenses continue to target drones far beyond the front lines.

This incident is reminiscent of past tragedies, such as the downing of a Ukrainian airliner by Iranian forces in 2020, which killed all 176 people aboard. In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down by a Russian missile system over eastern Ukraine, killing 298 people. Moscow has consistently denied involvement in both tragedies.

As investigations continue into the tragic crash of Flight J2-8243, the international community is closely monitoring the situation, as it underscores the dangers to civilian aircraft operating near conflict zones.