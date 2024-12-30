Speaker Bagbin Calls for Sustained Efforts to Reset Ghana

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin has emphasized that the task of resetting Ghana cannot be accomplished within just four years.

He highlighted the need for continuous effort from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its members to ensure that the promises of change resonate with the Ghanaian people.

Speaking at the NDC Professionals Forum, Bagbin acknowledged the overwhelming support the party has received from the public, noting that the absolute majority secured by the NDC in the upcoming parliament is a clear reflection of the confidence Ghanaians place in the party. He stressed that this endorsement not only signifies a desire for progress but also a collective trust in the party’s ability to bring about change.

“The absolute majority we now possess in the next parliament does not merely reflect the confidence of the Ghanaian people in the party, but it underscores their yearning for change, for progress, and their trust in the party’s promise to reset Ghana,” Bagbin stated. “And Ghana, we must reset.”

He further explained that achieving this transformation would require more than a single term. “We cannot just do that in four years,” Bagbin remarked. “It behoves all of us—our words, our actions, and our shared commitment—to ensure this vision is realized.”

Bagbin’s address called on the NDC Professionals Forum to remain an integral part of the government’s efforts to enact meaningful change. He urged members to continue offering their expertise and mobilizing support to drive forward the country’s economic recovery, institutional reform, and good governance. Bagbin underscored the importance of the forum’s role, particularly in strengthening critical institutions like the judiciary, which he noted would play a crucial role in the party’s efforts.

“Your insights, professionalism, dedication, and ability to mobilize support to reset Ghana will be critical,” he said. “Whether or not you are given a space, go for that space and make an impact.”

Bagbin’s remarks set the tone for the NDC’s incoming government, highlighting the need for unity, strategic action, and collective responsibility as Ghana embarks on what is expected to be a transformative chapter in its political history. With the party’s commitment to change firmly in place, the focus now turns to translating this vision into tangible progress for the country.