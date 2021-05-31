Qatar’s national carrier Qatar Airways intends to boost its air transportation network by the end of July 2021 by making over 1,200 flights in a week to more than 140 various destinations, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told Sputnik on Monday.

Representatives of the air company are among key participants of the upcoming St.Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which will be held from June 2-5 in person at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre.

“Like all airlines we have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, but Qatar Airways is one of the few global airlines that never stopped flying during the crisis. … The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 130 destinations with plans to increase to more than 1,200 weekly flight to over 140 destinations by end of July 2021,” Al Baker said.

Despite the pandemic, the air company managed to open seven new destinations, including Abuja (Nigeria), Accra, (Ghana), Brisbane (Australia), Cebu (the Philippines), Luanda (Angola), as well as the two US cities of San Francisco and Seattle, the airline’s chief noted. He believes that coronavirus-related restrictions have forced people to re-evaluate the ability to travel to any place around the globe, which was previously taken for granted.

“Our focus is not only on resuming destinations, but also on operating as many frequencies as possible to enable our passengers to travel where and whenever they want,” the CEO said.

