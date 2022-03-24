Relief Items Donated To Ridge Hospital By EuroPrima Industries Limited

EuroPrima Industries Limited (EIL), a sales and distribution company, has donated relief items to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital to assist the health institution and frontline staff in the fight against coronavirus and communicable diseases.

The items, worth GH¢ 400,000.00, include 1,000 cartons of WIZACT 24H disinfectant spray, 1500 cartons of Santex hand sanitizer, 1000 cartons of Santex liquid hand wash soap and 400 cartons of Santex medicated soap.

Mr Frank Adu Peprah, Head of Finance at EIL, presenting the items to the Hospital, noted that the gesture was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities for 2022, serving as an important partner in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

“Also, considering the fact that we deal in categories relevant to personal hygiene, home care and disinfectants, which are well recommended as part of the first line of defense against bacteria and virus, and general wellbeing of individuals”.

Mr Peprah stated that EIL had made a number of donations across the country at the height of the pandemic, and therefore underscored the need to intensify awareness and as well adhere to the existing laid down protocols for safety and protection.

He said the Hospital, located within its catchment area, played diverse roles in providing quality health services to the public, hence, the need to contribute towards that worthy cause.

Dr Emmanuel Srofenyoh, the Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, on behalf of staff and management expressed gratitude to EIL for the kind gesture.

He gave the assurance that the items would be put to good use, particularly, enhancing the protection of frontline staff to deliver effective services to the people.

“The COVID-19 wave seems to have gone down but not completely out, even today we have received one COVID-19 case from a private hospital; it means all the systems and protocols in place should be maintained”.

EuroPrima Industries Limited is the official Sales and Distribution Company for Santex Antiseptic Soap, SOKLIN and BOOM Washing Powder, TopCafe and Supreme Instant Noodles in Ghana.

EIL trades in food and household chemicals under categories including powder and liquid detergents; beauty and medicated soap; dishwashing liquids; hand wash; sanitizers; disinfectants; and food and beverages.