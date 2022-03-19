Residents hails DCE for developmental projects ongoing in District

Residents within the Upper Denkyira West District (UDWD) have showered praises on Mr Richmond Koduah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) in the area for the numerous developmental projects executed.

According to them, the DCE, through the Assembly, had worked hard to improve social infrastructure, which was helping to enhance the living conditions and socio-economic lives of the people in the community.

They described Mr Koduah, as hardworking and committed as he had stood on his feet to strive for projects to the District which was creating employment, and improving lives of the people in the area.

Some projects they listed includes numerous Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds, ongoing Astroturf to enhance sports and entertainment, construction of market sheds to improve daily activities of traders.

Others they pointed out are educational projects, ongoing tarring of community roads, Alternative Livelihood projects embarked to reduce youth unemployment among others ensuring the standard of living of the people was increased.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some projects site revealed a major boost and ongoing projects at all sectors such as education, health, security, telecommunication, sports, agric and economics, aimed at improving the quality of life of the people of Akatsi North.

A tour by the GNA saw completed and ongoing projects including the construction of classroom blocks and pavilions for schools, Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, community information centres, district magistrate court, ambulance station, police station, market complex, telecommunication masts and rehabilitation of community water systems, Astroturfs, construction of roads among others.

It was revealed that the projects got funding from Members of Parliament’s Common Fund (MPCF) and Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) with majority coming from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT).

Maame Araba Kesey, a Boutique owner at Diaso in an interview with the GNA hailed the DCE for his hard work and commitment, which had ensured the speedy development and progress of the district

She called on the residents to collectively support the Assembly to ensure speedy movement of the projects by adhering the the rules and measures laid down to support the process.

“Our DCE is a very good and hardworking man, since his appointment various developmental projects are moving faster and we thank him for him” she added.

Mr Nathaniel Ansah, an electrician at Agona Port appealed to the Government to support the Assembly and the DCE to enable him continue his good works to speed up the socio-economic development of the new district.

“So far the DCE has distinguished himself so well. He has been good to us, aside from this projects, all sectors in to this area has see a significant increase and we commend him for that”

He revealed that it was a great relief to see that the Assembly and for that matter, government was doing its best to provide the needs of the people and so, deserved a pat on the shoulder.

Mr Koduah in interview pledged to support any development activity in the district to transform the lives of the people.

He said fulfilling the developmental needs of the people remained his topmost priority, hence any initiative aimed at enhancing the development of the area would have his full support.

The DCE said the rapid socio-economic development the district had been yearning for could only be achieved through a collective effort, thus the need for all to be on-board to champion the transformation agenda.

While commending the chiefs and the people for the initiative, he also charged other communities to emulate them by mobilising funds to execute development activities.

He said though the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo was doing its best to bring development to every part of the country, community self-help development initiatives were crucial in supporting government’s efforts to achieve the desired target.