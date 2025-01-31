Sam George Pledges Universal Internet and Electricity Access

Samuel Nartey George, Ghana’s Minister-Designate for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, has outlined an ambitious plan to expand internet and electricity access across the country, with a particular focus on underserved rural communities.

During his parliamentary vetting, George emphasized the government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring universal connectivity, a key pillar of Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

“One of my marching orders is to ensure universal access,” George declared, referencing President John Mahama’s recent participation in a continental initiative for universal electricity and internet access during a visit to Kenya. “We cannot leave any community behind in this digital age,” he added.

Central to George’s strategy is the transformation of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) into a Digital Economy Development Fund. This revamped fund will focus on driving rural connectivity, enabling communities to participate in the digital economy and access essential services such as e-learning, telemedicine, and online banking.

George also highlighted the long-overdue digital switch-over, a process Ghana was supposed to complete in 2015. The switch-over, which involves transitioning from analog to digital broadcasting, will free up valuable spectrum known as TV white spaces. These frequencies can be repurposed to enhance internet connectivity, particularly in remote areas where traditional infrastructure is lacking.

“Ghana should have completed this process years ago, but it didn’t happen. We will get it done,” George assured lawmakers.

In a move to maximize efficiency, George pledged to address the issue of unused telecommunications equipment purchased by the previous administration. “It’s unacceptable that equipment bought with taxpayers’ money has been sitting in warehouses for two years. We will prioritize putting these resources to use for the benefit of Ghanaians,” he stated.

This commitment reflects a broader push to ensure accountability and optimize existing investments in the telecom sector. By deploying idle infrastructure, the government aims to accelerate connectivity projects without incurring additional costs.

George’s plans align with global efforts to close the digital divide, a challenge exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the critical importance of internet access for education, healthcare, and economic activity. In Ghana, where rural areas often lag behind urban centers in terms of connectivity, the proposed initiatives could be transformative.

However, the success of these efforts will depend on effective implementation, collaboration with private sector stakeholders, and sustained investment. Critics have raised concerns about past delays in similar projects, urging the government to prioritize transparency and efficiency.

For now, George’s vision offers hope to millions of Ghanaians who remain disconnected from the digital world. As he prepares to take office, his ability to deliver on these promises will be closely watched, with the potential to reshape Ghana’s digital landscape and drive inclusive growth.