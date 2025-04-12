Sam Larry Denies Beating Mohbad, Cites Business Ties

Controversial show promoter Sam Larry appeared via virtual testimony at the ongoing coroner’s inquest into the death of late Afrobeat singer Mohbad.

In a measured address that sought to clarify swirling controversies, he stated, “I am a show promoter.

The only relationship I had with Mohbad was to give him shows. I never harassed or beat him.” He explained that issues arose when he arranged and paid ₦2 million for Mohbad to perform at his birthday party in Dubai, only for the artist to fail to appear. The breakdown over this contractual engagement, he said, led to a series of disputes that included unanswered Instagram messages asking for a refund.

Sam Larry recalled a confrontation during a video shoot at Elegushi Beach on June 25, 2023, where he said fellow artist Zlatan intervened to defuse an escalating situation. He strongly denied any claim that he had resorted to physical force or brought an armed group to the event, despite allegations by Mohbad’s representatives.

Instead, Larry maintained that he fully cooperated with police inquiries at Alagbon and subsequently filed a counter-petition when his summons went unheeded by Mohbad. He also emphasized that the ₦2 million, which he claimed remained unpaid until the singer’s death three months later, was at the root of the dispute.

This testimony unfolds against a backdrop of heightened public scrutiny following the circulation of viral video clips that ignited debate over contractual fairness and regional biases in the music industry.

Sam Larry’s remarks not only aim to dispel allegations of physical assault but also reflect the broader challenges associated with enforcing business commitments in the entertainment sphere. The clarification provided at the inquest offers valuable context for stakeholders as investigations into Mohbad’s demise continue, inviting a closer examination of the responsibilities and accountability of all parties involved.