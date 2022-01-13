School child falls into septic tank and dies

A seven-year-old school boy is reported to have fallen into a 10-feet open septic tank containing water in school at Okorase in the Akuapim North Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The primary three pupil was pronounced dead on arrival at the Eastern Regional Hospital where he was taken to receive medical treatment after being retrieved by school authorities from the tank.

Confirming the incident to the Ghana News Agency, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, said there was no visible mark of abuse on the body of the deceased when it was inspected by police.

He said no arrest has yet been made. However, the body of the deceased was at the Eastern Regional Hospital morgue for preservation.

DSP Tetteh advised school authorities to be extra vigilant as they attend to pupils, saying, “you must be interested in the welfare of the children whiles they are in your care.”