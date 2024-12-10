Sekondi MP-elect Blay Armah Nyameke Reflects on Victory, Credits Campaign Strategy and Honesty

Blay Armah Nyameke, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Sekondi, has shared his thoughts on the prediction by Global Info Analytics that the constituency was a “safe seat” for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Initially unbothered by the assertion, Nyameke later realized the weight of the prediction, acknowledging that it was meant to keep him from becoming complacent.

In an interview with Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson on the Omanbapa Morning Show on December 9, 2024, Nyameke explained, “After the prediction, I intensified my campaign because I wanted to prove everyone wrong.” He credited his victory to several factors, notably his opponent’s inability to deliver on promises made during previous campaigns in 2016 and 2020.

While recognizing that his opponent worked hard, Nyameke emphasized that promises made were not fulfilled satisfactorily, which played a role in securing his win. “I promised only what I could do, and I worked on honesty,” he added. “I decided to promise within my means. Anything beyond that will be a bonus.”

Blay Armah Nyameke’s victory was historic, as he defeated the incumbent Andrew Egyapa Mercer of the NPP in the 2024 elections. Nyameke secured 14,558 votes (56.77%), while Mercer garnered 11,084 votes (43.23%) out of 25,855 total votes cast. This win breaks the NPP’s dominance in the Sekondi seat, which had been held by the NPP since 1996.

Nyameke expressed his gratitude to the people of Sekondi, thanking them for their support throughout the campaign. “I am thankful to the people of Sekondi. They have really supported me until the battle was on,” he said.