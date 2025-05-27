Senegal Intercepts 5,000 Migrants in 2024 Amid Deadly Maritime Routes

Senegalese authorities intercepted 5,192 individuals attempting irregular migration to Europe in 2024, with 407 referred for prosecution and 105 bodies recovered from capsized boats bound for Spain’s Canary Islands, according to Modou Diagne, Permanent Secretary of the Senegalese Interministerial Committee to Combat Irregular Migration (CILMI).

The figures, disclosed during a national roundtable on human trafficking and migrant smuggling, highlight escalating risks on Atlantic maritime routes, where overcrowded vessels frequently founder in rough seas.

Established in 2024, CILMI coordinates 20 ministries, defense forces, civil society groups, and international partners to enforce border controls and migration policies. Diagne emphasized the committee’s focus on curbing human trafficking while promoting legal migration pathways, though challenges persist in addressing root causes such as economic instability and limited opportunities. The recovery of migrant remains underscores the perilous journey, with the Canary Islands route claiming thousands of lives over the past decade.

Senegal’s intensified patrols and judicial measures reflect broader regional efforts to manage migration flows, yet the humanitarian toll continues to rise. Analysts note that while enforcement is critical, sustainable solutions require job creation and youth empowerment to deter risky voyages. The Canary Islands route remains a focal point for West African migrants, drawing international calls for safer alternatives and collaborative EU-Africa policies.