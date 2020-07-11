Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action reported on Saturday 132 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bring the total number of infections to 8,014 in Senegal.

During the daily briefing of the epidemic situation in Senegal, the country’s director of Prevention Dr. Mamadou Ndiaye said that out of 790 tests carried out in the past 24 hours in different labs, 132 turned out to be positive, including 91 follow-up contact cases and 41 community transmission ones.

A total of 70 patients were discharged from hospitals and treatment centers after testing negative, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,381 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Senegal.

For the first time since June 14, the country did not register any COVID-19 related death within a period of 24 hours, thus the death toll remains at 145.

On Friday, Senegalese interior minister Aly Ngouille Ndiaye called on the population to observe “a better respect of the barrier gestures” in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a presse release received by Xinhua, the minister stressed on the mandatory wearing of masks at all public places, frequent hand-washing and use of hand sanitizer. He also asked the population to apply social distancing of one meter, and to avoid crowded gatherings.

Since March 2, Senegal has reported 8,014 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 145 deaths and 5,381 recoveries. Enditem

