Six people have been killed in an attack by gunmen on a bar in El Salvador, police in the Central American country said on Monday.

The bar owner was among those killed when three armed men entered the establishment in the capital San Salvador on Sunday and opened fire without speaking on a group playing dominoes, media reported.

Another of the victims was reportedly a worker at a nearby junk yard who tried to run away.

Police said one of the victims had links to one of El Salvador’s many gangs. A suspect has been arrested.

Official figures show a total of 13 people were killed by violence on Sunday alone in El Salvador, the country with the highest murder rate in the world in recent years.

Two years ago, there were 51 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, and in 2015 twice as many. However, the murder rate has fallen dramatically since President Nayib Bukele took office in June 2019.