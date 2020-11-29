The mortal remains of the slain Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, Mr Ekow Kwansah Hayford was on Saturday laid to rest at Mankessim, his hometown.

Mr Hayford, was shot by gunmen who stopped his vehicle on the Abeadze-Dominase–Abeadze-Duadzi–Mankessim road while returning from a campaign trip on Thursday, October 8.

There were emotional scenes as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joined people from all walks of life including the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, MPs, Ministers as well as other government officials to pay their last respect to the fallen MP.

Other mourners who thronged the Mankessim School-Kessim park, were Mr John Boadu, General Secretary of the New Patriot Party (NPP), Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff, the National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Fredie Blay.

The rest were MMDCEs and other National, Regional and constituency executives of the NPP, Chiefs, the clergy and youth groups.

Roads leading to the funeral grounds were decorated with traditional mourning colours amidst tight security, some stationed at vantage points to ensure peace and order.

There was also vehicular and human traffic as traders took advantage to cash in by selling NPP paraphernalia and that of the late MP.

The event was indeed a fitting tribute to the late MP whose hard work, humility and affable nature won the hearts of many of his constituents.

Very Reverend Richardson Aboagye Andam of Mankessim Dioceses of the Methodist Church who presided over the ceremony, encouraged the family to use the death of the MP to strengthen their faith in the Lord.

Mr Kwesi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, Majority Chief Whip, read the tribute on behalf of Parliament and described the late MP as a ‘knowledgeable’ MP who availed his skills and expertise and distinguished himself in all the committees that he served on in Parliament.

He said the late Mr. Hayford was someone who cared and expressed concern about the challenging issues that confronted the Mfantseman Constituency and a diligent member who related well with his political opponents and made useful contributions on the floor of the house.

For his part, Mr John Boadu who read the tribute of the NPP, said the late MP served his people with passion and dedication at all times and made the Party proud and attractive in Mfantseman.

“Having died in line of duty and service to your people, it is right to say that the greatest tribute that the good people of Mfantseman can pay to honour your memory is to vote massively for your replacement,” he stated.

The wife, Mrs Opheliea Hayford in her tribute described him as a husband full of smiles with unconditional love.

She prayed for strength and pledged to ensure that the toil of the late husband would not be in vain.

The Presidency presented a cash of GHS200,000 whilst Parliament and the NPP donated GHS60,000 and GHS100,000.00 respectively to the family, wife and children.

The Regional Coordinating Council, the Regional parliamentary caucus, Regional branch of the NPP, MMDCEs as well as other institutions and agencies also donated amounts of money to the family.