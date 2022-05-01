South African labor federation calls on government to tackle corruption

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Sunday called on the governing party, the African National Congress (ANC) and government to have zero tolerance on corruption.

Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi made the remarks while speaking during the Workers Day celebrations at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg in the North West Province. She called on the government to fight corruption and be an example to the people of South Africa.

“Our state-owned entities (SOEs) are being destroyed, workers are being retrenched… and not being paid their dues. The SOEs are not improving the lives of South Africans.

We want them to be interventions in creating jobs, dealing with inequality and poverty.

The workers want your government to fight corruption, we want those who are involved in corruption to go to jail and the state to recover the stolen money.

We want the recommendations of the Zondo Commission (state capture) to be fully implemented,” said Losi.

She said not only “small fish” should be targeted in the fight against corruption but also “sharks”.

Losi called on the government to ensure there is good governance in the SOEs and get rid of corruption. She called on the ANC as the leader of the society to be exemplary in fighting corruption. Enditem