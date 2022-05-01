Ultramodern office complex built for Police Service

The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) has handed over an ultramodern office complex to the Ghana Police Service for the operations of the Tema Community Two District Head Office.

The building was jointly funded by the TWMA, and Madam Irene Naa Torshie Addo, former Member of Parliament for Tema West, and Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund Secretariat.

The building, which has a conference hall, kitchen, offices for in-charge and other departments of the Police Service, male, female and juvenile cells, among others, replaces the old dilapidated one, which was established in the 1980s.

Ms Anna Adukwei Addo, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, who handed over the office to the Police Administration, said investing in the service was satisfying as it would impact on crime prevention, enhance protection, and response time to threats.

She said the edifice would also motivate the police personnel, workers and staff as the working environment is associated with public confidence.

Ms Addo said the edifice would therefore go a long way to serve the intended safety requirements of the people of Tema Community Two as they go about their daily activities in a peaceful atmosphere.

She appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to equip the Police Stations within the Tema West Municipality with additional personnel to improve upon the manpower capacity and delivery time of security challenges.

She commended parties and stakeholders for providing leadership amidst challenges and prioritizing the completion of the project.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director General, Administration of the Ghana Police Service on behalf of the IGP commended the Assembly and Ms Addo for funding the project and called on others to come on board.

COP Yohuno said in line with the measures to enhance 24/7 effective supervision of officers, and men of the service, as well as to relieve the burden on the few police officers.

He said the police administration has taken steps to enhance the number of commissioned officers to ensure that senior officers at the district level run a shift system across the country.

He said in line with this, 308 Cadet Officers were currently undergoing a revised training module that was designed to improve the quality of training.

COP Yohuno added that the model emphasizes more simulation exercises and practical lessons, to churn out competent officers to deliver upon their graduation from the police academy.

He urged police personnel to discharge their duties professionally reminding them that the Service would never entertain indiscipline among its men.