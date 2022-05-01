Inner roads in Tema Community seven receive facelift

The inner roads in the Union Electoral Area, Tema Community seven are receiving bitumen overlay as part of the government’s promise to improve road infrastructure in the country this year.

Mr Yves Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey, Member of Parliament for Tema Central told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the road works formed part of the 100-kilometer road rehabilitation earmarked for Greater Accra by the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

Mr Hanson-Nortey said the first place of call was the community seven-link road from the harbour dual carriageway to the various communities.

He said even though the road was important to commuters to use to reduce traffic on the dual carriageway, it had seen no rehabilitation since its construction over 50 years ago, making it difficult to drive on due to the many potholes it developed.

He indicated that he would continue to lobby the Ministry with the help of the Urban Roads Department and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly to get more such rehabilitation for the many deplorable roads in the constituency.

The MP mentioned that the light industrial area, communities eight and nine, corporative, and the Uhuru Electoral areas as some of the places that also needed some facelift.

Meanwhile, some taxi drivers operating in the area have commended the MP and the Road Ministry for rehabilitating the roads as it had a major effect on the discharge of their work within the community.

Mr Abeiku Amponsah, a taxi driver who said he had been operating from the area for the past 20 years, appreciated the work and requested that other roads that got muddy especially when it rained should also be looked at immediately.