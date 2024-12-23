Speculation Mounts Over Chief Alhassan Andani’s Role in Mahama’s Second Term

As President-elect John Dramani Mahama prepares to assume office, speculation surrounding key government appointments is intensifying, with many eyes on Chief Alhassan Andani, a distinguished economist and former CEO of Stanbic Bank Ghana.

Andani, who was once considered for the position of Governor of the Bank of Ghana during Mahama’s previous administration, has once again emerged as a potential candidate for a significant role in the incoming government.

Interest in his possible appointment has been reignited following the resurfacing of a 2022 interview with Motion TV, in which Andani discussed his professional philosophy and approach to public service. In the clip, the host lauded Andani’s intelligence and economic expertise, highlighting his influential role during Mahama’s first term in office.

When questioned about his potential involvement in the upcoming administration, Andani responded with cautious diplomacy. “Those discussions belong to the past,” he stated. “I prefer not to dwell on history, but as a citizen and a professional, I’m always ready to serve my country if called upon, regardless of the administration.”

Andani’s response has sparked renewed discussions about his potential contributions to Mahama’s second term, with many viewing his experience in both the corporate and banking sectors as a valuable asset for addressing Ghana’s economic challenges.

Watch the video below;