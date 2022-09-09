Students urged to develop ideas, skills to promote technology  

Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, has advised students to shift their research focus to developing good ideas and skills aimed at promoting technology.

Prof. Asare-Bediako further encouraged the students not to be satisfied with the ordinary but to explore research opportunities.

”Accept and embrace change as an opportunity to make a difference through technological innovations to support the evolving generations of mobile technologies in the world,” he added.

Prof. Asare-Bediako gave the advice at a DataCom School as part of activities to mark the celebration of the 2022 International Day of Light on the theme: ”Digital Evolution and Sustainable High-Speed Internet Connectivity in Ghana,” in Sunyani.

The event was under the auspices of Advancing Optics and Photonics Worldwide and the Optical Society of UENR (OSU) Chapter.

The participants were drawn from selected senior high schools and tertiary institutions in the Sunyani and Sunyani West Municipalities.

Prof. Asare-Bediako said Ghana had experienced rapid evolution of mobile technologies from 2G, 3G to 4G through the deployment of high-capacity submarine fibre cables landing the country.

He stated as the Mobile Network Operators continued to improve their transmission and switching infrastructure to high-speed 5G technology in Ghana, the government supported increased broadband accessibility, enhanced the efficiency and quality of selected digital public services and strengthened the digital innovation ecosystem to help create jobs and boosted economic opportunities, the VC added.

Dr. Owusu Nyarko Boateng, the OSU, UENR Patron, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, explained that the focus was to teach and train students to understand the application of light in the context of digital evolution, digitization and fast internet connectivity.

”Now everything requiring accessibility to the internet begins from fibre with the basic science behind it being the transmission of light,’ he explained.

Dr Boateng said for the economy to grow, people, especially students in the field of technology, needed to understand the basics of internet connectivity, the speed and the essence of internet delivery to improve the economy to appreciate its importance.

”Previously the telecommunication companies were using satellite for transmission, then we moved to radio waves, which tended to drop signals when it rains, then came fibre optics where underground fibre cables were laid, hence, fibre has now overcome some of these challenges associated with slow internet connectivity”.

David Azare Kudivi, a second-year General Science student at St. James Senior High School, told the GNA that the training had increased his passion for technology, especially the use of computers and networks, saying the event had also improved his knowledge of fibre optics and its application.

As part of the training, participants were taken through the application of phonetics in fast internet connectivity, internet of things and intelligent systems communication, digital evolution for cellular and fibre optics technology, digital evolution of smart systems, fibre optics broadband service for a sustainable economy and how to develop a career path in technology.