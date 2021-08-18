Summersalt Launches International Shipping

Summersalt will expand globally to ship to over 180+ countries in 120+ currencies

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expanding Summersalt’s footprint globally, today the brand announces plans to introduce international shipping to over 180 countries in over 120 different currencies.





Summersalt will launch globally with shipping to Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe, South America and more. International customers will be offered a localized check out experience based on their respective currency, language and payment preferences, as well as guaranteed customs, duties and shipping calculations.

“Launching internationally is a logical next step as we strategically build upon Summersalt’s growth domestically and as demand for the brand accelerates worldwide,” said Lori Coulter, CEO, President and Co-founder of Summersalt. “As a digitally native brand, we are excited to expand our reach into new markets and to offer a seamless online shopping and returns experience to Summersalt’s international community.”

“Our customer is a global citizen who loves to travel and explore, and has been requesting Summersalt via every channel since launch day. We are thrilled to offer Summersalt around the world,” said Reshma Chattaram Chamberlin, Chief Digital Brand Officer and Co-founder of Summersalt.

Summersalt was founded on a mission to bring back the childlike joy of wearing a swimsuit by offering designer-quality swimwear at an affordable price. Summersalt offers not only swimwear, but loungewear, activewear, sweaters, pajamas, intimates and more in sizes 0-24.

International expansion plans come on the heels of Summersalt’s highly celebrated “Everybody is a Summersalt Body” campaign, which featured 24 incredible and diverse women, and was centered around joy and self-expression, aiming to empower women to feel good about themselves.

About Summersalt

Summersalt is a generation-defining apparel brand, providing wardrobe essentials for women who are going places. Summersalt launched in 2017 with swimwear made from recycled materials at a $95 price point — designer quality swimwear without the designer price tag. Since then, we’ve launched additional categories including loungewear, knitwear, sleepwear, intimates and activewear. Summersalt pieces are modern, sophisticated and fun, with an impeccable data-backed fit based on millions of measurements from over 10,000 women. In the few short years since our founding, Summersalt has built a loyal following of customers, influencers and celebrities, while garnering praise from leading fashion media including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE and InStyle. In 2019, Summersalt was included in CNBC’s Upstart 100 list and also named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2020.

To learn more about Summersalt, visit summersalt.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Twitter.

