GSS begins post enumeration survey in Gomoa

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has begun Post Enumeration Survey (PES) in six selected localities in the Gomoa District of the Central Region.

The localities include Ansaful, which has six Enumeration Areas (EAs), Gomoa Asebu with five EAs, Pomadzi with four EAs and Gomoa Mpota, which includes the Christo Asafo area.

An enumeration area is a designated geographic place demarcated by the GSS solely for purposes of census implementation.

The Service, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, explained that the field practice was conducted to test the instruments that would be used in the main data collection exercise scheduled to commence from August 25 to September 14, 2021.

“Trainees have been trained to use the Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI), an electronic device or tablet to record respondents’ information unlike the use of pen and paper questionnaire.”

“They are also expected to use the Geographic Positioning System (GPS) to capture the location (coordinates) of all structures and localities to ensure complete coverage,” it said.

The statement said GSS had intensified publicity in these localities ahead of the field practice, adding that it had asked the selected localities to cooperate with the field officers by providing complete and accurate information to ensure a successful 2021 Post Enumeration Survey (PES).

Mr Emmanuel Esson, the Assemblyman for the Asebu and Mpota areas, volunteered to take the team around the various localities.

Nana Abena Sam II, the Queen mother of Asebu, gave her support for the exercise.

The team went to visit the Chief of Gomoa Pomadzi, Nana Apata Kofi V, after a fruitful deliberation and pledged his support for the exercise.

The 2021 PES is an exercise that is being conducted to evaluate the completeness and accuracy of the 2021 Population and Housing Census by independently revisiting a sample of the population and recording their information about the Census.

The conduct of the 2021 PES is under the Statistical Service Act, 2019 (Act, 1003), which empowers the Government Statistician to conduct statistical surveys and any census in Ghana.