Surveyors urged to leverage on technology

Surveyors in Ghana must be innovative and dynamic to meet the exigencies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Mr Kwame Tenadu Snr, the Vice President of the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG), has said.

He said the global profession space was undergoing massive transformation with technology as a major driving force and surveyors risked becoming irrelevant if they failed to adapt.

“We cannot do things the same as three years back. You have to come to the realisation that there is a transformation train that will leave you behind when you do not get on board,” Mr Tenadu said.

“Once these dynamics are technologically-driven, it means that every professional will have to ensure that they are abreast of the times to be able to function well.”

Mr Tenadu was speaking at the launch of the Central Regional Chapter of the Quantity Surveying Division of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) to further the cause of the institution.

The ceremony also saw the swearing-in of the chapter’s first batch of executives by Mr Kofi Obeng-Ayirebi, the National Chairman of the Quantity Surveyors Division.

Mr Isaac Agyei-Mensah leads the chapter as Regional Chairman with Dr Emmanuel Bamfo-Agyei as his vice.

The rest are Mr Bismark Essel-Amo, Secretary; Mr Philemon Jude Jeffery, Financial Secretary, and Mr Francis Eshun, Organiser.

Mr Tenadu emphasised the need for surveyors to look beyond the borders of the country, citing the direct effects of globalisation, including financial and political decisions of other countries, on Ghana.

“So, we need to be innovative, develop our industry and think through logical and practicable solutions,” he said.

He said the relevance of quantity surveyors had become more profound considering the infrastructural gap in Ghana and on the African Continent.

The role of quantity surveyors was very important in the economic dynamics of every nation but the relevance or otherwise of a surveyor was dependent on the quality of service he or she provided.

“Many of our clients do not know what they even need. So, it is your capacity and knowledge to address problems in the client’s interest that will enable them recognise and hold you in high esteem as a professional,” he said.

Mr Tenadu further admonished surveyors to uphold and abide by the ethics of the profession by demonstrating good character, attitude and demeanour to protect and promote the profession.

He urged the executives of the chapter to serve with dedication and commitment, guided by the democratic principles of the organisation.

“Stand tall, be innovative, be open, be each other’s keeper and be transparent because accountability is key and as a leader, you always have to make sure that not only your minutes are accurate but you are reporting back to the general members,” he added.

Mr Obeng-Ayirebi urged quantity surveyors to explore some related disciplines he described as the “commercial aspects” of the profession to increase their fortunes.

He said they should go beyond measurements to learning and taking up assignments relating to construction-related arbitration, adjudication, reconciliation and negotiation, which were the goldmine of the profession.

Mr Agyei-Mensah, the Regional Chairman, called for the standardisation of building materials on the market to ensure quality work and reduce construction disputes.

“There is a problem of people coming to the market with materials of all sorts, sizes, and grades without the standard quality.’’

“This brings about construction disputes, which end up in court sometimes and because the lawyers are not construction expects, the resolution is out of place.”

He said there was the need for the GhIS to work closely with relevant bodies like the Ghana Standards Authority to clamp down on inferior products and ensure uniformity to sanitise the space.

He pledged the commitment of the executives and the chapter to work hard to advance the cause of the Quantity Surveying Division and the GhIS as a whole.