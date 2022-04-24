Table Tennis:  Derek Abrefa ranked number one in latest ranking

Ghanaian table tennis top seed Derek Abrefa is ranked number one in the 2022 Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) rankings released in April.

Abrefa, who works with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), maintained the top spot after his success in the last edition of the GTTA Championships.

Emmanuel Commey, Benard Joe Sam, Felix Lartey and Emmanuel Asante make up the top five, respectively.

Abrefa is also Ghana’s highest-ranked player on the international stage, with 204 being his highest ranking in the world.

The five-time Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) table tennis player of the year represented Ghana at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Abrefa who started playing tennis at a very early age, won his first trophy in 2006, after he emerged the GTTA National Championship.

In the women’s category, Eva Adom Amankwa of Ghana Army placed first in the rankings, followed by Cynthia Kwabi (2nd), Bernice Borquaye (3rd), Beatrice Gyasi (4th) and Blessing Labanti (5th).