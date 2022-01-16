Take advantage of internship opportunities – OpenLabs tells IT students

OpenLabs Ghana (formerly NIIT), an Information Technology (IT) institution has encouraged IT students to use internship opportunities to secure jobs.

Mr Asadullah, Regional Sales Head, OpenLabs Ghana, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, most IT graduates often did not secure employment after training due to lack of practical experience.

He said OpenLabs Ghana, having identified that challenge, had set up a Placement and Internship Department three years ago to expose students to job opportunities after training.

“This year, our major focus will be on job creation because we realise that students get into institutions for various programmes but they end up sometimes just having certificate and not getting the job.

“We are focusing on getting them a job so that they become utilised in the society and contribute to the development of the nation,” he said.

Mr Asadullah said OpenLabs was also ready to partner State agencies and train their staff in basic IT skills to contribute to building a robust human resource base for the country.

OpenLabs Ghana, last week, held a Graphic Design Exhibition to offer some 60 students who had successfully completed a six-month training in graphic designing at the Institute, the opportunity to showcase their works and ideas.

It also offered the students the opportunity to prospect for clients and get feedback from the public to improve their skills.

Among the items on display were branded products, animations, flyers, portraits, and brochures.

Mrs Imelda Laryea, Head, OpenLabs – Tema Campus, urged graphic designers to equip themselves with modern technologies to sustain their businesses.

She said technology was fast transforming the graphic designing industry, adding that professionals who failed to improve their skills risked losing their relevance in the near future.

“New tools and softwares are emerging and it is important to learn how to use these tools to improve your work and satisfy your clients,” she said.

Some of the students who displayed their works expressed delight about the training they had received at OpenLabs, adding that the skills they had acquired would enable them start their own graphic design businesses.

They said access to capital was a major challenge and appealed to the Government to provide funding opportunities for young entrepreneurs.