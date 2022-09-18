Tamale Nanton-Zuo sensitised to accept COVID-19 vaccines 

A community sensitisation forum on the COVID-19 pandemic has been held at Nanton-Zuo, a suburb of Tamale, to impress on residents to adhere to the safety protocols.

It was undertaken by the Martha Inspires Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation as part of a three-month project being implemented with support from the Centre for Diseases Control to ensure that all residents were vaccinated against the disease.

Miss Martha Anabila, Executive Director of Martha Inspires Foundation, speaking during the event, emphasised the need for all members of the community to avail themselves for the vaccine to reduce the spread of the disease and its impact on their lives.

Ms Anabila said, “As a youth empowerment organisation, we need a healthy and strong youth force to enhance their participation in decision-making processes in the country hence this campaign.”

Mr Mohammed Abdul-Kadiri, a nursing officer from the Tamale Metropolitan Health Directorate, took the community members through the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He emphasised that, “One of the safest ways to safeguard yourself and your loved ones is to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Other beneficiary communities under the project included Kakpagyili, Jisonayili, Sagnarigu, Fuo, Vittin, Lamashegu and Malshegu.