Tarkwa-Nsuaem Assembly Poised To Develop Municipality

Mr Benjamin Kessie, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, has indicated that as the government takes steps to revitalize and transform the economy, the Assembly would continue to prioritize and implement projects that would develop the municipality.

Mr Kessie made the announcement when the Assembly observed the 65th Independence Day Celebration with a parade march at Tarkwa Senior High School.

The theme for this year’s celebration was: “Working Together, Bouncing Back Together”.

On education, he said the assembly had commissioned two six-unit classroom blocks at Essuoso and Domeabra, completed and handed over a 16-seater water closet toilet facility for Fiaseman Senior High and a mechanized borehole for Benso Senior High School.

At Tarkwa Senior High School, the Assembly has constructed classroom blocks, dormitory facilities, internal roads in the school and a dispensary project were also ongoing, Mr Kessie added.

Additionally, “We have begun the implementation of our Medium-Term Development Plan for 2022 to 2025, the Assembly has commenced the construction of a 1 no. 6-Unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Bogrekrom, 2 no. 2-unit classroom blocks with ancillary facilities at Israel and Boamah as well as 2 no. 3-unit classroom blocks with ancillary facilities at Mahamo and Mile 5”

He added that the Assembly had also awarded the fabrication and delivery of 120 dual desks, 20 teacher’s tables and chairs, 10 Information Communication Technology (ICT) tables, 20 chairs, 20 hexagonal tables,120 chairs, 125 mono desks for schools within the municipality.

The MCE said all these projects were geared towards the improvement and expansion of educational infrastructure for their wards across the Municipality.

Other projects, which have started included the construction of male and female wards and laboratory facility with ancillary facilities at Benso health center, as well as the landscaping and pavement works at the forecourt of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal office block, he mentioned.

Mr Kessie emphasized that, “notwithstanding our daunting challenges and constrains, I am confident that, with dedication, hard work, honesty and integrity, we can fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers of our nation and achieve the development that we desire.”

Mr George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nusaem Constituency, stated that, “Today, I am proud to see our children, youth and cadet groups parading. Now, we are gradually getting away with the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, we were not able to celebrate our Independence Day, but this year God had made it possible.”

Mr Duker said very soon he would be rewarding teachers in his constituency, with the overall best teacher taking home a car.

He urged teachers in Tarkwa-Nusaem Constituency to give of their best and continue to serve this country, adding, “your reward will not only be in heaven, but you will be motivated here before we get to heaven.”

In all, a total of 1,010 participants from two Senior High Schools, 16 Basic Schools, eight cadet and youth groups participated in the parade match past.

Awards were presented to students and schools who excelled in the 2020 and 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSEC) and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).