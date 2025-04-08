Teleperformance Ghana Expansion Set to Create 10,000 Jobs and Boost the BPO Sector

Teleperformance Ghana is set to expand its operations under the Ghana Free Zones programme, a move that is projected to generate up to 10,000 jobs and solidify the country’s standing as a premier destination for business process outsourcing in Africa.

The announcement was made following a high-level meeting at the company’s Accra head office, where executives from Teleperformance Ghana convened with officials from the Ghana Free Zones Authority and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance Group, Thomas Mackenbrock, commended Ghana’s favorable business environment and noted that the nation’s strategic location, coupled with its skilled workforce, has positioned it as a competitive hub for outsourcing in the subregion. Mackenbrock highlighted the company’s continued growth since entering the Ghanaian market and revealed that Teleperformance Ghana recently inaugurated its third operational facility in Accra. The company currently employs more than 1,300 Ghanaians and is gearing up for significant expansion in the coming years.

In the meeting, Musah Sibri Hamidu, Deputy CEO for Finance and Administration at the Ghana Free Zones Authority, reiterated the Authority’s commitment to supporting expansion plans. Hamidu encouraged Teleperformance Ghana to leverage the array of incentives provided by the Free Zones programme, which include tax exemptions and opportunities to access international markets. The initiative aligns with broader national strategies spearheaded by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre to attract foreign direct investment and bolster employment across strategic sectors.

Teleperformance Ghana, formerly known as Majorel Ghana Limited and operating as part of the global Teleperformance Group, delivers customer experience management and digital business services to an international clientele. The company’s expansion plans and robust growth strategy underscore the potential for the outsourcing industry in Ghana to drive economic development and create opportunities for the nation’s youth.

The developments reflect a broader trend of leveraging the business-friendly policies and investment incentives available in Ghana. By capitalizing on these opportunities, the country continues to position itself as an attractive hub for global outsourcing services, which is vital for sustained economic growth and diversification. Industry experts note that such strategic expansions not only contribute to job creation but also enhance the competitiveness of Ghana’s economic landscape in an increasingly digital world.