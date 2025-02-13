Tema Tank Farm and CH Group Foundation Boost Community Services in Kpone Katamanso

Ghana’s largest privately owned petroleum depot, Tema Tank Farm, in collaboration with the CH Group Foundation, has unveiled a state-of-the-art library and magistrate court complex in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.

The twin projects, commissioned on the same day, have garnered widespread acclaim from traditional leaders and local residents who see the initiative as a vital investment in education and justice.

At the commissioning ceremony, Edem Boni, Terminal Director of Tema Tank Farm, emphasized the company’s commitment to the community. “Our investigation revealed that the community needs a court to guarantee access to justice and a library to advance education,” he said. For many, the new library represents more than just a building—it promises to reinvigorate the reading culture among local youth. Michael Addo, a university student, recalled the challenges of finding a nearby study facility in the past, a problem he hopes is now resolved.

The modern magistrate court, built by a Ghanaian company, is expected to streamline legal proceedings, reducing the need for residents and businesses to seek services in neighboring districts. This dual investment in infrastructure comes at a time when Tema Tank Farm has also made headlines for setting a record of 2,000 days without a lost time injury, highlighting its commitment to operational excellence and safety.

Jeremy Sackey, speaking on behalf of the CH Group Foundation, praised the spirit of collaboration that brought these projects to fruition. The foundation worked closely with the Ghana Library Authority and the Judicial Council to ensure that the facilities met stringent standards. Since its establishment in 2020, the CH Group Foundation has been a consistent presence in community development, from renovating schools to advancing healthcare, all aimed at empowering underprivileged communities.

The launch of the library and magistrate court is more than just a construction project—it is a testament to the belief that corporate responsibility can drive tangible change. With local leaders and residents voicing their appreciation, these facilities are set to become central to community life in Kpone Katamanso, fostering an environment where education and justice are accessible to all.