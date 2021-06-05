Are you someone who is always on the move, full of energy from the minute you wake up until you fall back asleep?

Do you enjoy listening to music, catching up with your mates or watching the latest blockbuster movies while out and about? If yes, then Huawei’s latest high quality sound earphones with longest battery life and active noise cancellation, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i should be on your radar.

Tailored for the young millennial and always on-the-move city dwellers, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i comes with high quality sound, long-life battery, active noise cancellation, fast charging in addition to a sleek, stylish and lightweight design.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is Available at the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall and across select retailers in Ghana. Starting June 4 and priced at GHS 419, it comes with a free gift box.

Immersive Sound all around

Get pumped up with that immersive feeling when listening to your favourite tune or when watching an action packed film and feel all those cinematic effects. When reading an audiobook; every little detail is important.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i comes with a 10mm large dynamic driver that enables a wider range of amplitudes for stronger bass sounds. Additionally, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i has been tuned for music, subtly balancing instrumental and vocal audio frequencies to make this your great companion.

Fast charging and enough power to last all-day

One of the common drawbacks of wireless earphones are charging speed and battery life. However, these are not the case with Huawei earphones.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i can offer 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of voice call on a full charge. Together with the charging case, it could achieve up to 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of voice call. Moreover, these earphones can provide 4 hours of audio playback with just 10-minutes charge.

Additionally, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i supports fast charging to address any concerns about low battery. Thanks to its fast-charge and impressive battery life, you no longer need to worry about the battery level when you are out or rush back home just to charge your earphones.

Hear what you want, when you want

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i uses built-in acoustic components and algorithms to generate inverted soundwaves.

In short, this technology allows the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i to actively cancel out noise to provide you with a more immersive audio experience, regardless of where you are be it in a busy mall, out on the street or on noisy public transport.

Moreover, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i comes with an Awareness mode, simple pinch the earphones stem to switch form Active Noise Cancellation to Awareness mode to stay aware of your surroundings and communicate clearly with those around you without having to take off the earphones.

Fashionable Design

Designed for the young, trendy fashionistas and city dwellers alike, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i comes in three colourways: White, Carbon Black and Red.

These earphones do not only come with great colours, which will match any combination of outfit you end up wearing, but they also adopt a lightweight design that fits the ear canal making them comfortable to wear all-day long.

Additionally the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is a joy to use with controls that are sensitive and accurate, delivering an exceptional interactive experience.