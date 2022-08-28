“The state has neglected us in our tidal wave challenge”- victims

Tidal wave victims in Ada West District in the Greater Accra Region have expressed dismay over the government being unconcern about salvaging communities being ravaged by the perennial tidal wave hitting the communities in the area adding that, all past governments from 1992 are reluctant in providing a permanent solution to the problem.

As it untimely happens, early this year, the high current from the sea went above its banks, displaying the residents of central coastline communities: Akplabanya and Anyamam in the Ada West District, distorting the work and other economic activities of the fisherfolks in the area.

According to the victims, all past governments who came to power is aware of the situation, yet no government has come out with a pragmatic solution to solve the problem, though governments on several occasions have directed their leaders to address their concerns on the perennial problem through the District Assembly as a means to call on government’s attention.

Speaking in an interview with a resident from Akplabanya, Adjakeh Clement Korley, said, successive governments have neglected the victims in the Ada West District though they have channeled complaints on the same challenge to the central government through the District Assemblies that emerged in Ada since 1992.

“Since Ghana’s 1992 constitution was drafted to allow an election to be held, this community has complained to governments and politicians who come on campaign tours to this town, yet they are reluctant to respond to our concerns”, he said.

Talking about the ordeal of the fisherfolks in the area, he mentioned, that the tidal wave anytime that it moves above its banks destroys canoes and outboard motors that are the main items in their work leaving them to incur additional costs to acquire these working materials to continue with their work.

Commenting on the attitude of government(s) towards the request of the inhabitants, he asserted: “I can say that, all governments who have been in power deliberately turned a deaf ear to our problem which tells us that, they are not ready to help us”

Another resident, Emmanuel Oman also revealed that the ravage is persistent torture on the community and the government is aware of the situation since the media has constantly published stories on the frequent occurrence of the tidal wave, adding that the inhabitants are handicapped in providing a permanent solution to the problem.

“The sea has submerged our community and washed off the other settlements along the coast. We have made several complaints through the media as well and we know the government has received our complaints in this part of the coast but no active approach to the problem. We as citizens cannot provide a lasting solution to this challenging situation”, he openly mentioned.

Speaking on what the community expects from the government, the victims openly proposed that, the affected communities need a mini harbor or sea defense as either of them will prevent the rapid movement of the sea from washing the shore.

“We will be happy if the state will construct a mini harbor or sea defense at the shores of the communities being carried away by sea as it has done in other parts of the country like Sekondi.”, they appealed.

BY: Amedor Nicholas Tetteh.