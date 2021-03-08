Three power transformers procured by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) for the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP) Project, have arrived in Ghana.

The equipment, each rated at 145 MVA, were procured through Siemens Energy SAS, Contractors for the BSP Project.

A statement issued by the Communications Outreach Unit of MiDA in Accra on Monday, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Kasoa BSP, a Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Substation, is expected to enhance power delivery to the fast growing Awutu Senya East Municipality, which covers Kasoa and its environs.

Currently, electricity consumers in the Municipality, experience low voltages and frequent outages as a result of increasing demand for electricity for commercial and domestic uses and the absence of some vital power infrastructural assets.

A Static Synchronous Compensator Transformer (STATCOM), rated at 66 MVA, also procured for the BSP Project, was delivered to the Project Site on February 10, 2021.

“The STATCOM will significantly improve the stability of the country’s power system”, Mr. William Amuna, Technical Controller at MiDA has said.

He explained that “the equipment will help to reduce the incidences of

Transmission grid collapse and the time it takes to restore the grid after any major disturbances in the

System.”

According to Mr Mawunyo Rubson, MiDA’s Senior Project Manager, “the arrival of these major equipment in Ghana represents a significant milestone for the Project, considering the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to manufacturing, testing and other supply chain activities across the globe”.

The 435MVA Kasoa BSP Project will be the second largest in the country, after the 580 MVA Pokuase BSP, currently under construction.

The two Projects are part of the major infrastructural investments

envisaged under the ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround (EFOT) Project.

The EFOT Project seeks to make investments in ECG’s network in order to reduce technical, commercial, and collection losses and improve service quality.

On completion, the Kasoa BSP will improve the quality and reliability of electric power, boost socio-economic activities and support Government’s development agenda in the Awutu Senya East Municipality and the neighbouring communities.

It will reduce transmission and distribution system losses suffered by GRIDCo and ECG respectively.

The Project will ultimately improve the operational and financial performance of these Utility providers.

Both BSPs are being funded under the Ghana Power Compact Program by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a United States Government Agency.