The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) will on Saturday, March 27, hold a virtual health to raise fund in support of mental health delivery in Ghana.

Dr Mensa Otabil, the Founder and General Overseer of the Church, said this year, the Church’s Annual Health Walk, would be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said they were yet to put in place modalities for the event, which would cover 12 kilometres.

Last year, the Church supported mental health delivery through the same event.

Dr Otabil said this in his Sunday homily at the ICGC Christ Temple, Abossey Okai, Accra.

“There is a unique thing about this year’s health walk, because of COVID and all its accompanying restructuring, for the first time, we are going to have a virtual (health) walk,” he said

“It is going to be a virtual walk, so the walk would be streamed online, and everybody is going to walk from wherever they are, we are going to follow the walk online and walk; the details would be given to you but it is a virtual life walk.

“COVID is making us to do all kinds of things. But we have to be creative in serving the Lord. So, the details would be given and we can all from our homes and our communities participate this first of its kind virtual health walk.”

Speaking on the topic “The Waiting”, Dr Otabil said as long as the earth remained, seedtime and harvest would always be there.

He said seed time was the time for sowing seed; stating that every culture had a time when seeds were sown and that the harvest was the time to reap what one had sown.

The General Overseer noted that in between seed time and harvest, there was another season called waiting time.

“So, waiting time is the time between seed time and harvest, when you have sown the seed, when you have done the right thing, and you are expecting a good result, there is the waiting time.”

Quoting from the Bible, Dr Otabil said: “Be patient, therefore, brethren, unto the coming of the Lord. Behold, the husbandman waiteth for the precious fruit of the earth, and hath long patience for it, until he receive the early and latter rain.”

He urged Christians to be patient in waiting for the (second) coming of the Lord Jesus Christ; declaring that just as the farmer waited for the fruits, Christians must also wait patiently for the Lord.

The General Overseer said many a time, when people planted, they instantly expected a harvest, however, there was the need for them to wait patiently for the harvest.