The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has directed a Chinese investor constructing permanent structures on the Mankoadze roundabout greenbelt to suspend work while the Assembly leads a stakeholder engagement.

This follows a demonstration against the sale and development of the greenbelt by the shop owners at the Tema Industrial Market popularly known as the Mankoadze market.

They indicated during the protest that putting up permanent structures on the greenbelt poses danger to them and residents as there would be no open space to run to during a fire outbreak and other disasters.

Mr Frank Asante, Tema Metropolitan Assembly’s Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that following the demonstration, Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Chief Executive of TMA, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, Tema Regional Police Commander, and other officials met the parties and agreed that the project should be suspended.

Mr Asante said it was agreed that the parties must discuss the issue and come out with a win-win plan.

On the redevelopment of the Tema Community 9 market, he said the traders had been asked to nominate five people to represent them on the Assembly’s Market Development Committee.

According to him, the committee would be responsible for proper inventory of structures, and persons in the market as well as the planning of their relocation to the Community 7 Chemu Park and the allocation of the shops after completion of the redevelopment.

TMA wants to redevelop the 16-year old market which does not have any proper structure, into a three storey, two unit modern market with parking space and other amenities.

