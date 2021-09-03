Top seed Djokovic beats Griekspoor in U.S. Open

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic defeated the Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in 99 minutes to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open men’s singles on Thursday.

“Great performance. Better definitely than the first-round match,” Djokovic said.

The Serbian world No. 1 broke early and often – twice in each set – and sealed the victory.

“Obviously I’m very pleased with the way I came out on the court. I served very well. I found my rhythm on the serve. It was important I came up with the goods,” Djokovic added.

Djokovic will now face Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the third round. Enditem