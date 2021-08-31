Trader remanded for allegedly stealing gold

A 26-year-old trader has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court for allegedly stealing GHC40,000.00 worth of gold at Kobeng, near Nkawie, in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

Lily Asamoah pleaded not guilty to the charge and would reappear before the Court presided by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on September 13, this year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr. Sylvanus Dalmeida told the Court that the complainant was a gold refiner at Esaase, while the accused was a resident of Kobeng.

He said on August 23 this year, at about 10 pm, the complainant who was travelling from Esaase to Kumasi on his motorbike, had an accident on a section of the road near Kobeng.

This attracted a number of residents from the community including the accused person.

The prosecution said the complainant after leaving the accident scene, announced to the people who came to help him that he could not find his items in a polythene bag, which was at the back of the motorbike.

He said a witness in the case who took the polythene bag containing the gold attempted to give it to another person, but the accused immediately snatched it from the witness and took to her heels.

DSP Dalmeida said the witness informed the complainant about what had happened, but when the complainant approached the accused person, she told him the polythene bag was empty.

The complainant reported the matter to the Nkawie police and the accused person was arrested and in her caution statement, she denied but was charged after police investigations and put before the court