Medical workers are seen in a COVID-19 quarantine hospital in Cairo, Egypt, on June 15, 2020. Egypt reported on Monday its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 97 fatalities, taking the death toll in the North African country to 1,672, said the Egyptian Health Ministry. According to the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed, 1,691 new COVID-19 infections have also been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 46,289. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Tunisia on Tuesday reported 176 new COVID-19 cases, as the tally of infections crossed 3,000.

The total number of confirmed cases in Tunisia surged to 3,069, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

So far, a total of 1,456 patients have recovered from the virus in Tunisia, while the death toll hit 71.

Since June 27, when Tunisia reopened borders to tourists, 1,868 cases have been reported across the country as well as 21 deaths, the ministry said.

“The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 40, including 11 patients in intensive care units,” it said.

Nissaf Ben Alaya, director general of the National Observatory for New and Emerging Diseases, said that Tunisia is experiencing rapid spread of the coronavirus.

She urged all citizens to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health and respect the anti-coronavirus measures in order to stop the spread of the virus across the country.

The Tunisian government has imposed strict preventive measures shortly after the detection of the first coronavirus case on March 2.

The North African country has received several batches of medical aid from the Chinese government, Chinese foundations and companies since late March to help its fight against the pandemic.

