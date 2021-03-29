Blind

Two biological brothers, who are both blind have appealed to the public for financial and humanitarian support.

The brothers, Mensah Torsi 59 and Kwame Torsi 56, are peasant farmers who lived in a dilapidated mud-hut at Tonkoase, a suburb of New Edubiase in the Adansi South District.

They became blind about 25 years ago and had since been struggling in life for survival since they do not have anybody to cater for them.

They depend on the small farms they could prepare in each farming season for their food needs and do all household chores by themselves.

The brothers, who lived together, told the Ghana News Agency during a visit to their hut that the building could collapse on them anytime soon, since it was old and weak.

The small bamboo mud-hut structure, which could collapse anytime, serves as the kitchen, storeroom as well as the bedroom.

Mr Mensah Torsi has three children, but no wife but Kwame, has no child.

The children of Mensah do not attend school and are not staying with the father in the hut.

Mensah told GNA that life was difficult since they became blind about 25 years ago and said the only support was their ability to go to farms to get food to eat.

Mensah appealed to the government, individuals, NGOs and other public spirited organizations to support them.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articlePregnant women are dying, fix our roads – Ada Coastal Communities cry out
Next articleGovernment to sustain investment in higher technical education
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here