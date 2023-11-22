Two NCA Engineers become vice chairs to ITU study groups

Two Engineers with the National Communications Authority (NCA), Peter Djakwah and Ransford Odoom, have been appointed to the International Telecommunications Union Radiocommunications Study Group (ITU-R SG) Vice Chair positions at the ongoing World Radiocommunications Conference 2023 (WRC-23) in Dubai.

A statement from the NCA said their appointments are subsequent to the submission of eligible applicants for the roles by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD) and the NCA.

Peter Djakwah, an Engineer and a Manager at the NCA will serve as Vice Chair of Study Group 6 to work on the development of ITU-R Recommendations, Reports and Handbooks on broadcasting technologies, while Ransford Odoom, also an Engineer and Manager at NCA will serve as Vice Chair of Study Group 4 to work on the development of publications on systems and networks for the fixed-satellite service, mobile-satellite service, broadcasting-satellite service and radiodetermination-satellite service.

The consistent efforts and contributions of Peter Djakwah and Ransford Odoom at the Study Groups have contributed to their appointment, which is for the 2024 – 2027 Study period.

With the appointment of the two, Ghana is now strategically positioned to continue influencing the global issues in telecommunications and broadcasting.

“The NCA congratulates Mr. Peter Djakwah and Mr. Ransford Odoom and wishes them well in their new roles,” the statement said.