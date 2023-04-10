Two Senior High students perish in a gory accident

Two female students of the St. Ignatius of Loyola (Lassia Tuolu) Senior High School in the Wa West District met their untimely death in a fatal accident at Gindabuor in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba (STK) District in the Savannah Region.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, April 6, 2023, claimed the lives of a first-year student, Miss Hidaya Boressah Abudu from Bole in the Savannah Region, and a second-year student, Miss Cynthia Bong-Yinaa from Konzokala in the Jirapa District in the Upper West Region.

The victims, who were pronounced dead at the Upper West Regional Hospital, had since been buried.

Five other students who were injured are currently receiving treatment at the Upper West Regional Hospital while one student is also on admission at the STK District hospital in Sawla while the rest have since been discharged.

Mr Banongwie Emmanuel, the Headmaster of the school, who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said 14 students were on board a Sanyon minibus organised by the students to convey them to the Southern sector.

The school vacated on Thursday, April 6, 2023, and the students were traveling back to their homes for the Easter break.