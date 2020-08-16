All continuing students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), technical universities and some other colleges are to return to school on August 24, 2020 to complete the academic year.

This is according to the latest update given by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

He announced, “Through online learning portals, almost all continuing students in our universities have completed their studies for the academic year with the exception of the University of Cape Coast, University of Health and Allied Sciences, technical universities and some other colleges.

After extensive stakeholder consultations, the decision has been taken for continuing students of these tertiary institutions to return to school on 24th August to finish their academic year.”

“Just as was done for final year students who returned to school, government through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service will ensure that all these tertiary institutions are disinfected.”