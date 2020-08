Following is the UEFA Champions League result on Wednesday:

All matches in Lisbon

Semifinal

Estadio Jose Alvalade

Lyon 0 Bayern Munich 3 (Gnabry 18, 33, Lewandowski 88)

Played Tuesday

Estadio da Luz

RB Leipzig 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3 (Marquinhos 13, Di Maria 42, Bernat 56)

Final

August 23

Estadio da Luz

