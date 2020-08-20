Players of Bayern Munich attend a team training session in Munich, Germany, July 28, 2020. Bayern Munich restarted team training to prepare for the upcoming UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match against Chelsea. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)
Players of Bayern Munich attend a team training session in Munich, Germany, July 28, 2020. Bayern Munich restarted team training to prepare for the upcoming UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match against Chelsea. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Following are the UEFA Champions League leading goalscorers after Wednesday’s match:

15: Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

10: Haaland (Dortmund)

9: Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

6: Depay (Lyon), Jesus (Man City), Kane (Tottenham), Mertens (Napoli), Sterling (Man City)

5: Benzema (Real Madrid), Icardi (Paris SG), Ilicic (Atalanta), Martinez (Inter Milan), Mbappe (Paris SG), Son (Tottenham), Suarez (Barcelona)

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.