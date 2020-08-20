Following are the UEFA Champions League leading goalscorers after Wednesday’s match:
15: Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
10: Haaland (Dortmund)
9: Gnabry (Bayern Munich)
6: Depay (Lyon), Jesus (Man City), Kane (Tottenham), Mertens (Napoli), Sterling (Man City)
5: Benzema (Real Madrid), Icardi (Paris SG), Ilicic (Atalanta), Martinez (Inter Milan), Mbappe (Paris SG), Son (Tottenham), Suarez (Barcelona)
