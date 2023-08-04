Ugandan president calls for better infrastructure to attract investors in cement industry

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has directed his government to meet potential Chinese investors’ needs for better infrastructure and business environment so that modern cement factories can be set up in the country.

While addressing a forum of chief executive officers in the country’s eastern city of Jinja Thursday, Museveni revealed that he had met and agreed with some Chinese investors to set up cement factories in northeastern Uganda.

“We are getting two factories of cement in Karamoja. I got one group of Chinese who want to build a cement factory in Moroto,” Museveni said in a speech telecast live on local television. “For them (Chinese) they are going to use the iron ore from north of the mountain (Moroto). And the Prime Minister should get in touch with them and ensure that they get what they want.”

According to the president, unlike other cement manufacturers who import clinker, the Chinese investors will be making the same using the locally available iron ore.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said the government had started a process of reducing the cost of electricity for industries and factories in a bid to cut operational costs.

“We are making gradual adjustments to ensure electricity is sold to factories and industries at five U.S. cents per unit,” Nabbanja said. Currently, a unit costs between 5.7 cents and 6.8 cents. Enditem