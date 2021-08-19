UN official raises concern about impact of climate change in NE Nigeria

A UN official based in Nigeria on Wednesday raised alarm over the impact of extreme weather events in the restive northeastern part of the country, as people struggle to access food and suffer from climatic shocks that are negatively affecting food crops, driving up food prices.

In a statement reaching Xinhua on Wednesday, Edward Kallon, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, said meaningful action is needed as climate change will continue to detrimentally affect access to clean water, food and other resources, resulting in adverse effects to the safety and well-being of communities in the northeast Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

“As we head rapidly toward the end of the year, funding levels do no match the increasing needs,” he said.

Kallon said the climate effects also strongly impact humanitarian access, noting that extreme weather resulting from climate conditions can delay the delivery of life-saving assistance and place humanitarian workers at great risk.

“Extreme stress, property loss, and food/water scarcity contribute to community conflict over resources, leading to increased incidences of community tensions and farmer-herder violence in northeast Nigeria,” he added.

According to him, heavy rains result in frequent flash floods, making it more difficult to mount a timely response, as climate patterns become more volatile.

The UN official said the security situation in the northeast is still precarious with ongoing attacks on humanitarian assets, infrastructure and personnel. Enditem