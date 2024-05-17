Volta College Foundation Unveils 5th Anniversary with commitments

Volta College Foundation (VCF), a non-governmental organization (NGO) has launched its five years of existence with a call on all indigenes of the region and other stakeholders to unite and pull resources together towards the development of the region.

Speaking at the anniversary launch event in Accra, the President of VCF, Hon. Mac-Thompson Gbeti underscored the need for all well-meaning individuals and organizations to team up and pull together scarce resources towards the socio-economic advancement of the Volta and Oti regions.

He said over the past five years, the foundation has made a significant impact in the lives of countless individuals and communities.

“Our donations to deprived schools have empowered young minds with access to quality education, while our support for prisons has provided hope and rehabilitation opportunities for those seeking a second chance,” Gbeti said.

He added: “As we reflect on our journey, I would like to highlight some of our achievements, challenges, and the way forward. We have established an office in Ho to serve as a hub for our activities – registered with the Registrar General’s Department, the National Youth Authority (NYA), and the Ho Municipal Assembly.

We have also organized clean-up exercises in Ho and Hohoe – Donated to Kpando Prisons and supported the inmates- Conducted a Peace Walk to promote unity and peace among the youth- Donated teaching and learning materials to Tacks Corner Basic School and Three Kings School for the Blind- Supported the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage – 2023 marked the launch of our piggery farm project, a significant milestone for our organization. We are delighted to announce the successful completion of phase one, which involved the construction of three rooms. With this achievement, we are now poised to embark on phase two, where we will introduce piglets and expand our operations. This critical phase will not only drive the growth and success of our project but also provide a new and exciting revenue stream for the foundation, further empowering our mission and impact.”

Despite these achievements, the VCF president said the foundation faced some challenges such as financial constraints, inability to finance our projects and economic hardships.

“However, we remain committed to our mission.

As we look to the future, we envision a world where every individual has access to quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

To achieve this vision, we require your continued support, generosity, time, and expertise.”

Gbeti said the foundation had plans to establish a Vocational School to promote artisanship in our communities.

“Let us continue to impart lives, inspire hope, and make a lasting difference in our world,” he said.

A development practitioner, Charles T Nornoo who was the guest speaker at the function praised VCF for their dedication to imparting lives and urged the organization to look forward to a mutually rewarding and fulfilling journey ahead.

He observed that the foundation over the past five years, the Volta embarked on numerous projects aimed at enhancing the well-being of those in need within the Volta and Oti

regions.

“From the renovation of public toilets to the provision of exercise books to schools, donating teaching aids to a school for the blind, providing relief to flood victims, and undertaking periodic clean-up exercises, evidentially, the VCF has been committed to making a positive difference in the lives of others,” he said.

Nornoo called on the foundation and its leaders to ensure that structures, programs, policies, processes, and systems were put in place to sustain the foundation going forward.

“When the praises for the good works are over, what do we have as an organization to guide and inform what we do next? How do we ensure that the college is still operational 10 years on? How do we remain accountable to ourselves, the donors, and the beneficiaries of our activities and events? How do we sustain the

continuous interest of members in the mandate and works of VCF,” he quizzed.

“These are questions that all of us gathered here should be interested in.

We are asking these questions not because there are issues with the college, but as a guest interested in guiding the foundation to put in place structures, policies, systems, procedures, and processes that will make you stand out in the comity of local NGOs,” he added.

One of the Foundation’s patrons, John Kwakuvi Houlessondji popularly called “Infinity” who had over the years been very instrumental and supportive of the activities of the foundation, urged its members to focus on the core objectives for which the foundation was established and to go about their activities steadfastly, devoid of politics going forward.

The launch event was chaired by Brig. Isaac Ofori, a retired US Army 1st Medical Brigade and a leading patron of the foundation.

It was on the theme: “Five years of impacting lives; the way forward.”