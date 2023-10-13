Volta NDC calls on Volta River Authority to halt spillage

Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on the Volta River Authority (VRA) to stop the spillage of the Akosombo Dam until adequate safety measures are put in place.

He said the Party had noticed the devastation to lives and properties in some 101 communities in five Constituencies along the Volta Lake due to the “uncontrolled spillage.”

Mr Gunu in a release on the issue said the NDC was also concerned about the implications of the spillage on health, livelihoods and sustenance of the lives of the affected people.

He said: “Minute after minute, the devastation is expanding as the spillage continues and we find it necessary as a Party in the Region to call the attention of the Authority and government to intervene.”

Mr Gunu said although they were not oblivious to the need to safeguard the Dam due to excess water, what was being witnessed this year before the spillage was unacceptable.

He said in the past, the VRA took the opportunity to engage in proper stakeholder engagements and sensitisation of communities along the banks of the Volta Lake.

Mr Gunu said this year, little had been done leaving the people in shock when they began experiencing floods in their homes.

He said amid the difficulties, the Party noted the low interest of the central government in coming to the aid of the affected residents.

Mr Gunu called on the government to meet the emergency needs of the affected communities as the damage caused was beyond individual support.

He also noted how the spillage due to power cut affected the Adidome Hospital leaving individuals in need of medical care in severe danger.

Mr Gunu said the floods had affected access to communities as roads had been cut off leaving commuters stranded with others resorting to the use of boats and canoes which further endangered their lives.

Some of the communities listed by the Party as affected include Tsetsekpo, Dugame, Kebenu, Fievie-Adidokpoe Xorlortsukope, Yorve, Amedormekope, Sikor, Battor, Tege love, Seva, Hagodzi, Wenyagor, Fiaxor, Atito and Genui.

Mr Gunu said the Party had provided the list of some affected communities to make it easily identifiable for governmental interventions.

He noted that any further delay in extending help to victims of the communities would spell danger for their survival.

Mr Gunu also expressed the Party’s deepest solidarity with the affected persons as they hoped for immediate intervention to curb any further devastation of lives and properties.