We need proactive and decisive leaders – Kwabena Agyepong

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has noted that there is no doubt that Ghana is a peaceful country and therefore deserves good governance.

Speaking on the Maakye Morning Show on Kesben TV/FM, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong noted that Ghanaians are experiencing disappointment and despair in the governance system.

That not withstanding, the NPP flag bearer hopeful has a strong conviction things will change for the better and said, “we can do things right with a strong decisive, dedicated and competent leadership that would take strong and tough decisions in the interest of the people.”

Kwabena Agyepong added that Ghana needs a new crop of leaders with proactive thinking “who will demand accountability and are result oriented.”

He noted that statistics show that supporters and sympathizers of NPP far out number those of the NDC. This, Kwabena Agyepong said was is a result of the NPP’s proven record of being better economic managers with pro-poor policies, supporting businesses to thrive in Ghana.

He advised the government, through the Trade Ministry, to dialogue with the business community, and simplify the Ghanaian fiscal regime in the interest of businesses for efficient private sector performance.

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong hinted that his belief in politics is anchored in the three S’s (Service, Sacrifice and Selflessness). These, he believes are the leadership tenets that illicit the discipline needed to engender the Understanding, Care and Love “we need as politicians to inspire confidence and patriotism for nation building.”