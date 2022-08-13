EU Points Out to Georgia Shortcomings in Integration Reforms

The European Union has pointed out to Georgia shortcomings in its democratic and inclusive reforms required for the transition to a new stage of integration with the bloc under the association agreement, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Saturday.

“We have seen setbacks in the key areas of rule of law, governance and human rights. As Georgia embarks on the new phase of its relations with the EU, with its European perspective, Georgia needs to take a responsible and conscientious approach that matches its stated objectives and its citizens’ aspirations,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was quoted as saying in an EEAS statement.

After the EU decision to grant Georgia EU membership perspective, “the ball is now in Georgia’s court,” according to EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

“A serious commitment to democratic consolidation, judicial reforms, strengthening the rule of law as well as fight against corruption and organized crime will be key,” the commissioner said in the statement.

These conclusions were reflected in the EU report on Georgia released on Friday ahead of the next EU-Georgia Association Council scheduled for September 6.

On June 23, the European Commission recommended granting EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. The commission also recommended not granting a candidate status to Georgia before it fulfills a set of conditions first.