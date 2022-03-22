West Gonja Municipal Assembly Supports PWDs

The West Gonja Municipal Assembly has supported Persons with Disabilities (PWD) with over fifty ( 50 ) Wheelchairs to help facilitate their mobility.

At a short handing over ceremony held at Damongo, the Savannah Regional capital, the Deputy Coordinating Director of the Assembly, John Osman, who spoke on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive explained that the Wheelchairs initiative was by the Government of Ghana in partnership with the World Bank aimed at supporting Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to enhance their personal mobility and reduce the struggle they go through in their daily routines.

He stressed that the donation of the Wheelchairs will go a long way to facilitate the day-to-day movement of the PWDs, which is a precondition for the enjoyment of their Fundamental Human Rights and living in dignity, adding that, “this intervention will assist the PWDs to become more productive members of the society”.

The president of the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the West Gonja Municipal, Joshua Takura Dramani, expressed gratitude to the government of the New Patriotic Party for fufilling its 2020 election manifesto promise of supporting PWDs in the country.

He said he was happy that they, in the West Gonja Municipality, were benefiting from the initiative which he believes will help them a lot in their mobility and economic lifestyle.

He however, lamented on the struggles PWDs go through in moving around their communities due to the lack of wheel chairs and other equipments that can enhance their walking, hearing and visual abilities.

The president appealed to the government to come to the aid of their colleagues with hearing and visual problems by assisting them to get a fair share of the national cake.

The Municipal Social Welfare Director, Anthony Dery, in an address stated that the selection of beneficiaries was done fairly across the municipality.

He disclosed that the population of PWDs in the municipality in need of Wheelchairs was on the high side making the selection process a bit cumbersome for stakeholders.

According to him, they had to consider those that were more vulnerable and in need of the wheelchairs without any thought of political affiliation as others may perceived it to be.

He urged the beneficiaries to cultivate the habit of maintenance of the wheelchairs to ensure that they stand the test of time.

The Public Relations Officer for the PWDs in the Municipality, Abdul Fatawu Bakari, on behalf of his colleagues thanked the West Gonja Municipal Assembly and the government for the initiative and assured they were going to take good care of the Wheelchairs.

