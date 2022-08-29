Widows Association call for support to lessen financial difficulty

The Widows Association in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region has appealed to the Government, financial institutions, and non-governmental organisations to assist to lessen the economic hardships they face.

Madam Elizabeth Nana Anto-Selby, the President of the Association, said the about 250 members were facing financial difficulties after the demise of their husbands.

Addressing a meeting at Agona Swedru, she appealed to the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection to support the widows, adding that some had died through emotional depression, financial difficulties and domestic challenges.

She disclosed that the education of some of their children had been truncated due to financial problems and advocated the creation of a fund to support widows not only in Agona West but nationwide to ensure their wellbeing.

Majority of members of the Association, formed 10 years ago, were currently not working, Madam Anto-Selby said, and urged the Government to create an enabling environment for them as well as some financial assistance to engage in trading and other businesses to improve their living standards.